Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

