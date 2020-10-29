Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.75-4.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

