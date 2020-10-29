Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PINS opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,771,975 shares of company stock valued at $181,738,690 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $5,826,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $5,931,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

