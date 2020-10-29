Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of FHB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

