Piper Sandler Boosts Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target to $17.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

In related news, insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $366,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,352.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

