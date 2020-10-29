Piper Sandler Comments on Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

