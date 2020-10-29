Piper Sandler Raises Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Price Target to $21.00

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 189,197 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.