Piper Sandler Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $267.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.