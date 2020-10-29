PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, CoinExchange and Coinbe. PIVX has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $210,995.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00031518 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002757 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

