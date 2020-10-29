Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of PII opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 81.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

