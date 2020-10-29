Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.20-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.20-2.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

