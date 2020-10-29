POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

PKX opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

