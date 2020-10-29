PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPD. Truist assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

