PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

10/6/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

9/29/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

9/3/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:PSK opened at C$8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.95. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.34.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.71%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.