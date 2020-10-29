Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PRGS opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

