PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.