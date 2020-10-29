Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of LUNG opened at $42.30 on Monday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

