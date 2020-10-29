PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

PHM opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

