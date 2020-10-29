Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.39.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.03.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -113.24%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

