Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,995,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $4,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after acquiring an additional 225,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 27.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 705,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 153,494 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

