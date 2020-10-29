Qcash (QC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and $336.66 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.