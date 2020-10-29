QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $821.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 152,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QuinStreet by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.