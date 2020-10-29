Quiztok Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.33 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $394,591.77 and $6.33 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

