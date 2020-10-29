Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $7.92 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

