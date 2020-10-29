RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €420.00 by Baader Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been given a €420.00 ($494.12) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €616.00 ($724.71) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €658.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €537.17.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

