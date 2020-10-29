Raymond James Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $335.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.28.

VEEV stock opened at $287.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

