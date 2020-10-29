RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RBB opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

