RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

