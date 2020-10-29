Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 229,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

