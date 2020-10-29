ReddCoin Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,113.31 or 0.99829564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00035687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00510486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00753648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003533 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade, Crex24, YoBit, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.