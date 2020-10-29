Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of Buy.

RLXXF opened at $20.35 on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

