Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

