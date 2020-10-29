Ren Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Ren has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $232.21 million and $34.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

