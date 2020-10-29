ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

