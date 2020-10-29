Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.