Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

