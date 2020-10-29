Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

