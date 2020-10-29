Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Gentex stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,011 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 343,358 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

