Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. BidaskClub downgraded Revolution Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,622 shares of company stock worth $7,436,294.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

