Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

RYTM stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

