RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($1.47). The company had revenue of C$269.89 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

