Robert W. Baird Boosts Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $106.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.20.

DNKN stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Dunkin' Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

