Roth Capital Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $220.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $179.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $243.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

