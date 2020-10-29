Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

