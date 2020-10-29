Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

