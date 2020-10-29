Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

