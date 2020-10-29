Royal Bank of Canada Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $97.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.54.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

