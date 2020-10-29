SALT (SALT) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $71,881.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit, AirSwap and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

