Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of BN opened at €46.88 ($55.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.50. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

