SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) Given a €159.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €124.98.

SAP SE (SAP.F) Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

